Labour To Call No-Confidence Vote “Before Christmas”
11 December 2018, 16:48 | Updated: 11 December 2018, 18:48
The shadow Brexit minister has confirmed Labour will call a vote of no confidence in Theresa May’s government - and it’s likely to be before Christmas.
Speaking to LBC live from Westminster , Jenny Chapman said "it's going to happen, it's on its way".
And after being pressed by Eddie Mair, the Labour frontbencher replied: "The vote of confidence will probably come before Santa does if I can put it that way".
Before adding: "I've probably gone further there than I was intending to".
Jeremy Corbyn has so far resisted pressure from his own MPs to launch a bid to topple the government.
It’s after Theresa May deferred a crunch vote on her Brexit deal after admitting she did not have enough support to get it through the Commons.
Today, the Prime Minister has been on a tour of Europe in a bid to salvage her withdrawal deal.
But, after meeting Angela Merkel, the German chancellor warned the agreement could not be renegotiated.
Labour's Ms Chapman insisted the party would table a vote of no confidence in the government.
She made a strong hint that it would come before Christmas - but played that done shortly after on social media.
Ms Chapman tweeted: "Might have got a bit carried away trying to make a joke about Christmas! Labour is prepared to bring a no confidence vote and will do so at the best opportunity to topple this rotten Government."