Labour To Call No-Confidence Vote “Before Christmas”

11 December 2018, 16:48 | Updated: 11 December 2018, 18:48

The shadow Brexit minister has confirmed Labour will call a vote of no confidence in Theresa May’s government - and it’s likely to be before Christmas.

Speaking to LBC live from Westminster , Jenny Chapman said "it's going to happen, it's on its way".

And after being pressed by Eddie Mair, the Labour frontbencher replied: "The vote of confidence will probably come before Santa does if I can put it that way".

Before adding: "I've probably gone further there than I was intending to".

Jenny Chapman admitted Labour was likely to call a no-confidence vote before Christmas
Jenny Chapman admitted Labour was likely to call a no-confidence vote before Christmas. Picture: LBC/PA

Jeremy Corbyn has so far resisted pressure from his own MPs to launch a bid to topple the government.

It’s after Theresa May deferred a crunch vote on her Brexit deal after admitting she did not have enough support to get it through the Commons.

Today, the Prime Minister has been on a tour of Europe in a bid to salvage her withdrawal deal.

But, after meeting Angela Merkel, the German chancellor warned the agreement could not be renegotiated.

Labour's Ms Chapman insisted the party would table a vote of no confidence in the government.

She made a strong hint that it would come before Christmas - but played that done shortly after on social media.

Ms Chapman tweeted: "Might have got a bit carried away trying to make a joke about Christmas! Labour is prepared to bring a no confidence vote and will do so at the best opportunity to topple this rotten Government."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Martin's call left James O'Brien's listeners very emotional

James O'Brien's Caller Reminds Brexiteers Why Good Friday Agreement Is So Vital

5 hours ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Tory Councillor Tells James O'Brien His Brexit Vision... And Things Don't Go Well

5 days ago

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

"Brexit Will Put Me Out Of Business... But I Still Want To Leave"

6 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile