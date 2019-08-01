Max Clifford Victim Says She Would Not Have Come Forward If He Had Anonymity

1 August 2019, 17:37

A victim of Max Clifford tells LBC she would not have come forward to the police with claims of sexual assault against him had he had been given anonymity.

Jill Appleyard, who waived her anonymity as a victim, said she didn't feel strong enough to "stand up against somebody so powerful" but decided to come forward and support other allegations against Max Clifford after hearing them on the news.

Speaking to Eddie Mair, Ms Appleyard said she would "never have come forward" had Mr Clifford been given anonymity, but adding the new Justice Secretary had a "good idea" by suggesting criminal suspects with a reputation to protect should remain anonymous until they are charged.

Robert Buckland, who became the Justice Secretary last week, has backed a campaign by Sir Cliff Richard and Paul Gambaccini to ban the naming of of those arrested on suspicion of rape and other sexual offences.

Sir Cliff Richard was publicly named over an allegation against him after a police raid on his home in 2014, but was never arrested or charged.
Ms Appleyard said: "I would never have come forward because I didn't feel I was strong enough to stand up against somebody so powerful.

"It was always on my mind," she said, adding: "I always said if anybody else ever comes forward that will be my time, I will tell.

"And it was more to support the other girls, to let people know they are telling the truth, because the same thing happened to me.

"If there had been anonymity, I would probably never would have come forward."

