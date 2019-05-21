Leaving The EU With No Deal Is Like Making Yourself "Homeless"

This Lib Dem MEP candidate says a no-deal Brexit is the "economic equivalent of trying to make yourself homeless."

The caller says she wants a "straightforward answer" if"no-Brexit deal" will be on the ballot paper if there is a second referendum.

Speaking during a EU election phone-in with Catherine Bearder, a Lib Dem candidate, one caller asked if there would be a "leave means leave" option.

Mrs Bearder tried to answer the caller by saying "the problem with no-deal..." But the caller cut her off.

"How do politicians know this?" The caller asked, saying she doesn't understand how it's going to be "so bad for us to leave this sinking ship."

The Liberal Democrat MEP said leaving the EU without a deal means a "complete absence" of any trade deal or any security deal.

Catherine Bearder is a Liberal Democrat MEP for the South East region. Picture: LBC

When LBC's Eddie Mair asks why having three things on the ballot paper is a problem the MEP said she had never met anyone from the UK Parliament who said no-deal is a viable option.

The caller said she did not vote Conservative to be "joined up with the Lib Dem", nor did she vote Tory to be "joined with the DUP."

"Because Parliament do not want us to leave the EU, this is why we're in the mess we're in," the caller said.

When Mrs Bearder points out the country is "still divided" because we don't know "what leaving will mean."

The MEP said she understands that people are furious that when it comes to a second referendum but no-deal is the "economic equivalent of trying to make yourself homeless."