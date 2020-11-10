Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says

10 November 2020, 19:02

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an expert in vaccines told LBC that Pfizer's Covid vaccine findings still need to be understood in more detail.

Dr Katrina Pollock, who is a Senior Clinical Research Fellow in Vaccinology at Imperial College London, made the comments in light of preliminary findings from Pfizer which suggest their vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told LBC that the Government "will be ready" to roll out a new coronavirus vaccine should it become available.

Speaking of Pfizer's preliminary findings to LBC's Eddie Mair, Dr Pollock said: "I think this is encouraging news for Covid vaccines in general."

When asked by Eddie if the data could potentially let people down, she said: "It's very important that we do see that data. What they've already published does look encouraging.

"So I think it's good news and I think what it means is that it's certainly possible for the whole field that we may have a vaccine that is going to be effective against Covid disease.

"But we need to really unpick the complexity of what that means. How effective will a particular vaccine be against infection? Will it stop transmission? Is it going to work in older people?

"All of those questions, we still need to understand in much more detail."

Comments

Loading...

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Vaccine breakthrough shouldn't be seen as overnight victory, warns expert

Vaccine breakthrough shouldn't be seen as overnight victory, expert warns
'Donald Trump has fomented civil unrest,' says ex-Obama adviser

'Donald Trump has fomented civil unrest,' says ex-Obama adviser
Nadine's tale left Eddie with his head in his hands at times

'I won't be able to cope' distraught business owner tells LBC she needs financial support
Beers by post are fine, but angling is banned.

'Fishing is fine, angling is banned and ordering beer by post is allowed'
'I suggest Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face,' says US pollster

'I suggest Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face,' says US pollster
'Corbyn just cannot accept responsibility,' lifelong Labour supporter tells LBC

'Corbyn just can't accept responsibility,' lifelong Labour supporter tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo: People wearing face masks as a precaution walking past a social distancing sign on Oxford Street

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 532 - highest daily increase since mid-May
Pfizer will deliver 300 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to the Eurpean Union

EU to buy 300 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Greg Clarke has resigned as FA chairman

Greg Clarke resigns as FA chairman after using racist term

President-elect Joe Biden spoke to Boris Johnson on Tuesday

Boris Johnson congratulates Joe Biden on US election win in first phone call
A report has condemned the leadership of Cardinal Vincent Nichols in tackling child sexual abuse

Sexual abuse in Catholic Church 'swept under the carpet', damning report finds
The total is up from 978 deaths in the week to October 23 which is a jump of 41%.

Covid-19 deaths above 1,000 per week for first time since June