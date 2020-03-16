Senior doctor's instant reaction to PM's coronavirus press conference

16 March 2020, 18:12

By Fiona Jones

Dr Bharat Pankhania reacted to the Prime Minister's first daily coronavirus public briefing.

The Prime Minister has asked the public to stop non-essential contact and non-essential travel and to "avoid pubs, clubs and other venues" to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson gave the first of his now daily updates set to take place during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "If you or anyone in your household shows symptoms you should stay indoors for 14 days, unless for exercise or at a safe distance from others."

The Prime Minister also said that anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay at home for 14 days.

Dr Bharat Pankhania said, "I am very pleased to see most of the things we've been discussed are being implemented. If you can start isolating yourselves now then now is a good time."

"There is no panic but if you can remove yourself from circulation. It's good advice."

Dr Pankhania reviewed that instead of self-isolating at 70+, he said he recommends people who are 60 and beyond self isolate.

He also added that he is anxious that the UK has stopped testing for coronavirus.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Professor Chris Whitty is advising the government on the coronavirus outbreak

"Everyone who knows about coronavirus is alarmed by the UK's strategy"

5 hours ago

James O'Brien gave a very thoughtful take on the coronavirus response

Coronavirus: James O'Brien's must-watch analysis of the UK's plan

3 days ago

James O'Brien gave his response to the Tories u-turn on austerity

Budget 2020: James O'Brien's reaction to the end of austerity

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: what is an underlying health condition?

Coronavirus: what is an underlying health condition?

Boris Johnson has advised against school closures

Coronavirus: Are schools closing? When will they close? What does this mean for exams?
Trudeau (L) and Macron (R) say Canada's and France's borders will close

'We are at war' with coronavirus says Macron as France, Canada and EU close borders
Everything you need to know: Boris Johnson’s new Covid-19 guidance

Everything you need to know about Boris Johnson’s new Covid-19 guidance