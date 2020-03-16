Senior doctor's instant reaction to PM's coronavirus press conference

By Fiona Jones

Dr Bharat Pankhania reacted to the Prime Minister's first daily coronavirus public briefing.

The Prime Minister has asked the public to stop non-essential contact and non-essential travel and to "avoid pubs, clubs and other venues" to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson gave the first of his now daily updates set to take place during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "If you or anyone in your household shows symptoms you should stay indoors for 14 days, unless for exercise or at a safe distance from others."

The Prime Minister also said that anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay at home for 14 days.

Dr Bharat Pankhania said, "I am very pleased to see most of the things we've been discussed are being implemented. If you can start isolating yourselves now then now is a good time."

"There is no panic but if you can remove yourself from circulation. It's good advice."

Dr Pankhania reviewed that instead of self-isolating at 70+, he said he recommends people who are 60 and beyond self isolate.

He also added that he is anxious that the UK has stopped testing for coronavirus.