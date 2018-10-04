The Woman Who Had A “Brazilian Butt Lift” And Now Regrets It

4 October 2018, 18:40 | Updated: 4 October 2018, 18:52

A woman who underwent a “Brazilian butt lift” has described to LBC how the procedure left her feeling like she "was going to die".

Star Delguidice had the surgery in December 2017 in a bid to boost her self-confidence.

It involves having fat taken from one part of the body and injected into the buttocks.

There are now fresh warnings over the risks after a second British woman died from the procedure.

After contacting a UK company, Ms Delguidice travelled to Istanbul, Turkey, to undergo surgery.

“My bum was completely flat,” she told Eddie Mair. “I had no confidence, I was painfully thin, the shape wasn’t what I wanted. I didn’t feel very attractive.”

Star Delguidice said the procedure left her feeling like she was "going to die"
Star Delguidice said the procedure left her feeling like she was "going to die". Picture: LBC

But, the procedure left her in pain, with a lump on her thigh and an uneven buttocks.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said.

In a warning to LBC listeners, she continued: "Don’t do it. It’s not worth it.

"Your life is more important than having a little bit of fat transferred to the bum.”

Ms Delguidice finished: "I’ve had my jaw shaved - the bone shaved, I’ve had like a doll forehead created, I’ve had all kinds of stuff - but this one in particular was the worse I’ve ever had.”

