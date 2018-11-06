There ARE Contingency Plans In Place For An Alien Landing, Astronomer Claims

Governments do have secret plans in place for the possibility of an alien landing, but they’d fall apart instantly if it ever actually happened, an astronomer has told LBC.

A new study as found a huge cigar-shaped object travelling through space could be an alien spaceship.

The boulder-like object, nicknamed “Oumuamua”, could be a “fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilisation”, according to scientists from Harvard University.

It is ten-times as long as it is wide and travels at speeds of 196,000 mph.

Speaking to Eddie Mair, Dr David Whitehouse said the object was likely a boulder, but he could not rule out the possibility of a spaceship.

Picture: PA/LBC

So do governments around the world have plans in place for alien landings?

“They do,” Dr David said.

“They have plans, probably not great plans for what they would do, or if an astronomer with a telescope picks up a single from a distance star that it is artificial in someway.

“There are plans to deal with that, to tell the appropriate authorities like the United Nations, the leaders of the world and prepare the way to explain it to the public.

“But, all those plans would fall to bits, instantly somebody detected something because they’re just not going to work.”