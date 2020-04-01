WATCH: today's Downing Street Non-Answer of the Night

This is Eddie Mair's Downing Street Non-Answer of the Night. Watch the new one each day.

No 10 press conferences are now conducted via video and reporters' microphones are being muted after their initial question. This has meant that when politicians fail to answer the questions of journalists explicitly, journalists cannot confront them with follow-up questions.

Eddie, frustrated by this, has embarked upon a challenge to highlight when this happens.

This new feature of his LBC radio show will expose his favourite non-answer from each daily press conference.