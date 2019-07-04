Watch Pro-EU Campaigner Femi Blast Ann Widdecombe As "Immoral"

4 July 2019, 20:03 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 20:05

Watch the moment Femi blasts Ann Widdecombe as "simply immoral" during a debate over her speech to the EU Parliament

Eddie Mair asked Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe how she thought the "European Union has oppressed the UK."

Mrs Widdecombe said that when she was a minister "things that we wanted to do we weren't allowed to do."

"And that's oppression is it?" Eddie asked.

She went on to say the UK Government was "obliged" to do "things that we didn't want to do" suggesting this meant the UK didn't have a "say over our own laws."

When Eddie pointed out that people agreed to this in 1975 when the UK joined the EU.

Mrs Widdecombe said that after 40 years the country had "reviewed" the decision.

Earlier on Thursday the former Conservative MP and shadow home secretary told the EU Parliament there is "a pattern consistent throughout history of oppressed people turning on the oppressors."

Political activist Femi Oluwole said: "It's just a total lack of self awareness," adding that there was no comparison between violent oppression and the rebellion of the peasants.

He said: "The idea that you can compare that to pooling our sovereignty as 28 sovereign nations in order to have a greater say over the over world affairs is simply immoral."

Watch the entire exchange in the video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari had a row with the leader of the anti-LGBT lesson protests

Nick Ferrari Schools Man Leading Protests Against LGBT Lessons

14 hours ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Business Owner's Response To Jeremy Hunt's Comments On Companies Going Bust

2 days ago

Exclusive
My Time To Die

My Time To Die: Nick Ferrari Follows Dementia Patient To Swiss Clinic

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage's Brexit Analogy Is Perfect For Independence Day

Ex-magistrate hit dog with hammer for 'getting on his nerves'
The Nigel Farage Show only on LBC

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch In Full

Tommy Robinson denies reporting ban breach and believed he would be 'killed in prison'