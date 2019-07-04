Watch Pro-EU Campaigner Femi Blast Ann Widdecombe As "Immoral"

Watch the moment Femi blasts Ann Widdecombe as "simply immoral" during a debate over her speech to the EU Parliament

Eddie Mair asked Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe how she thought the "European Union has oppressed the UK."

Mrs Widdecombe said that when she was a minister "things that we wanted to do we weren't allowed to do."

"And that's oppression is it?" Eddie asked.

She went on to say the UK Government was "obliged" to do "things that we didn't want to do" suggesting this meant the UK didn't have a "say over our own laws."

When Eddie pointed out that people agreed to this in 1975 when the UK joined the EU.

Mrs Widdecombe said that after 40 years the country had "reviewed" the decision.

Earlier on Thursday the former Conservative MP and shadow home secretary told the EU Parliament there is "a pattern consistent throughout history of oppressed people turning on the oppressors."

Political activist Femi Oluwole said: "It's just a total lack of self awareness," adding that there was no comparison between violent oppression and the rebellion of the peasants.

He said: "The idea that you can compare that to pooling our sovereignty as 28 sovereign nations in order to have a greater say over the over world affairs is simply immoral."

Watch the entire exchange in the video at the top of the page.