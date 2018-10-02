Britain Better Off Outside Of EU, Says Remain-Backing Education Secretary

The Education Secretary has told LBC he now believes Britain will be better off outside of the EU, despite campaigning passionately for Remain.

Damian Hinds said he has since changed his mind because he “believes very strongly in this country”.

Speaking to Eddie Mair from the Conservative Party conference, he said: “Brexit does present opportunities in terms of global trade.

"Many of the things we’ve done up until now through the European Union can also be done outside".

Mr Hinds revealed he switched from Remain to Brexit on the morning the referendum result came in.

“That was the democratic result of this country,” he added.