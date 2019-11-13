Boris Johnson is "a politician I simply cannot trust," says Dominic Grieve

"I've never experienced a politician in modern British history who is so elastic with truth," Dominic Grieve said of Boris Johnson, when asked to compare him to Jeremy Corbyn.

The former Attorney General said he's not happy with either to be Prime Minister which is why he's standing as an independent.

He said Jeremy Corbyn's "extreme social policies he espouses" would be "very very damaging for the country economically and in other ways" if he ever got into Downing Street.

Grieve continued: "But I do find Boris Johnson extremely troubling as an individual. I can't escape the fact that my own assessment of him is that he is a politician I simply cannot trust. He is astonishingly elastic with truth."

Eddie asked if Jeremy Corbyn is more trustworthy.

"I think Jeremy Corbyn's policies are ghastly and therefore would be massively damaging," said Grieve, "but I have to say, do I find Jeremy Corbyn as a private individual somebody who is sincere in beliefs which I happen to disagree with? Yes I do.

"Whereas I have to say that I find Boris Johnson as an individual someone who I regard as wholly insincere, who is willing to say almost anything to anybody if he thinks it's going to be at his advantage at any given moment."

"I've never experienced a politician in modern British history who is so elastic with truth. And also willing to resort to telling whopping lies against other people if he thinks it suits him and that really worries me."

Grieve said as a former Conservative member he always felt there was an attempt to maintain integrity but the current leader is "somebody who has no integrity at all."