Eddie Mair Pressed The DUP On What Would Happen If Boris Doesn't Deliver Brexit.

Eddie Mair asked the DUP's Brexit spokesperson what his party would do if Boris Johnson failed to deliver Brexit by the promised deadline and the MP could not give a clear answer.

When Eddie Mair asked if it was "do or die as far as the DUP deal is concerned" the Brexit Spokesman for the Democratic Unionist Party, Sammy Wilson told LBC he didn't "like speculating."

When Eddie pressed Mr Wilson on what the DUP would do if Boris Johnson failed to ensure the UK left the EU by the Halloween Brexit date, the MP did not answer.

Mr Wilson said the DUP would "look at the situation" and "see what the circumstances may be."

He said if there was a deal which had been done but it didn't happen until November, "do you think we're going to bring the government down?"

Mr Wilson was referring to a deal made between the Conservative Party and the DUP which sees the Northern Irish party propping up the Tories.

When Eddie asked what the party would do if the date for Brexit was "next year," Mr Wilson said "the important thing is, are we going to be out of the European Union for the United Kingdom as a whole and not just part of the United Kingdom."

He said that would be the "determining factor."

