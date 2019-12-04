Eddie Mair caller read out a pro-Brexit speech which "brought a tear to his eye"

This is the hilarious moment Eddie Mair and a caller compared a pro-Brexit speech, which had "brought a tear" to the caller's eye, with this year's Christmas adverts.

Jerry from Chelsea told Eddie he is normally a committed Labour supporter but because he wants Brexit he is having to vote for the Conservatives.

As part of a pro-Brexit Facebook group, he saw this speech which "brought a tear to his eye" - he then read it out to Eddie to see if he too would shed a tear.