Eddie Mair caller read out a pro-Brexit speech which "brought a tear to his eye"

4 December 2019, 17:10

This is the hilarious moment Eddie Mair and a caller compared a pro-Brexit speech, which had "brought a tear" to the caller's eye, with this year's Christmas adverts.

Jerry from Chelsea told Eddie he is normally a committed Labour supporter but because he wants Brexit he is having to vote for the Conservatives.

As part of a pro-Brexit Facebook group, he saw this speech which "brought a tear to his eye" - he then read it out to Eddie to see if he too would shed a tear.

