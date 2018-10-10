Eddie Mair Turns LBC Silent For Mental Health Day 2018

10 October 2018, 17:42

Eddie Mair asked for an interview with the new suicide prevention minister, but she was unavailable. So he turned LBC silent out of respect to those struggling with their mental health.

Jackie Doyle-Price will lead a national effort to try and end the stigma which prevents people from seeking help.

Theresa May announced the new role on Mental Health Day 2018.

LBC tried to secure an interview with Ms Doyle-Price, but we were told she was unavailable.

So instead, Eddie used some of the time he would of spent speaking to the new minister to show some respect to those living with a mental health problem.

It was a rather poignant moment.

