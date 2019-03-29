Government Minister Grilled Over Theresa May’s Brexit Leadership

A government minister was given an Eddie Mair grilling over Theresa May’s leadership and handling of Brexit.

Tobias Ellwood defended the Prime Minister on the day MPs voted down her Withdrawal Agreement once again.

MPs voted 344 to 286 against the deal in another Brexit showdown on Friday.

Mrs May now has until April 12th to put forward an alternative plan for the EU to grant a further extension.

Tobias Ellwood was given an Eddie Mair grilling over Theresa May's handling on Brexit. Picture: LBC

The Commons will hold another round of indicative votes on Monday in a bid to find an alternative option.

Eddie pressed Mr Ellwood about Mrs May’s future as Prime Minister.

It reached the point where the defence minister said: “As Much as I know the media loves discussing leadership contests and so forth…”

To which Eddie cut in and replied: “Well we love discussing leadership, and we are wondering where it is.”

