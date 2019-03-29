Government Minister Grilled Over Theresa May’s Brexit Leadership

29 March 2019, 17:32 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 17:37

A government minister was given an Eddie Mair grilling over Theresa May’s leadership and handling of Brexit.

Tobias Ellwood defended the Prime Minister on the day MPs voted down her Withdrawal Agreement once again.

MPs voted 344 to 286 against the deal in another Brexit showdown on Friday.

Mrs May now has until April 12th to put forward an alternative plan for the EU to grant a further extension.

Tobias Ellwood was given an Eddie Mair grilling over Theresa May's handling on Brexit
Tobias Ellwood was given an Eddie Mair grilling over Theresa May's handling on Brexit. Picture: LBC

- The Four Brexit Options Left For Theresa May

The Commons will hold another round of indicative votes on Monday in a bid to find an alternative option.

Eddie pressed Mr Ellwood about Mrs May’s future as Prime Minister.

It reached the point where the defence minister said: “As Much as I know the media loves discussing leadership contests and so forth…”

To which Eddie cut in and replied: “Well we love discussing leadership, and we are wondering where it is.”

Watch the interview at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Children Vs Teachers: How much do they know about Brexit?

Children Vs Teachers: How Much Do They Know About Brexit?

11 hours ago

Brexit

James O'Brien looked back over Boris Johnson's comments on the deal

James O'Brien Looks Over Mogg And Johnson's Previous Comments On May's Brexit Deal

2 days ago

James O'Brien looked through Dominic Raab's comments

James O'Brien Takes Apart Dominic Raab's Comments One-By-One

7 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement was voted down again on Friday

The Four Brexit Options Left For Theresa May

Brexit

Shane Rimmer: Voice of Thunderbirds' Scott Tracy dies aged 89

Dad Sam Gildea jailed for violently shaking baby Alfie to death

'It felt right to come here': The Prodigy fans gather for Keith Flint's funeral
Theresa May speaking in the debate on her withdrawal agreement

MPs Vote AGAINST Theresa May's Brexit Deal For A Third Time

Jacob Rees-Mogg

The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Watch Live NOW