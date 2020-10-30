'Corbyn just can't accept responsibility,' lifelong Labour supporter tells LBC

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a lifelong Labour supporter told LBC that Jeremy Corbyn "just can't accept responsibility" following his suspension from the Labour Party.

Mr Corbyn was suspended from the party after comments he made in response to a damning Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into the Labou Party's handling of anti-Semitism.

The former Labour leader rejected some of the equality watchdog's findings and claimed the issue had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons" by his critics - a stance that put him at odds with his successor Sir Keir Starmer and led to him having the whip removed on Thursday.

Speaking of the ex-Labour leader's response to the EHRC report, Denise from Derby told LBC's Eddie Mair: "He's looking for a fight. He probably can't bear the fact that he's not leader anymore. He just can't accept responsibility."

She also said: "I 100% really want to ring up and support Keir Starmer for what he's doing because [Labour are] never going to win an election while this carries on."

When asked by Eddie about her personal history with the Labour Party, Denise said: "I'm a lifelong Labour supporter and I'm phoning on behalf of myself and my father who is 80-years-old now.

"He's also a lifelong Labour supporter...We've always voted Labour, and despite me not really approving of Jeremy Corbyn I still voted for him.

"But [at] the last general election my dad, for the first time in his life, didn't vote at all and it broke my heart. And it was because of Jeremy Corbyn."