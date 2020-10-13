Lifelong Labour member refuses to rejoin party due to Keir Starmer

13 October 2020, 19:07

By Sam Sholli

A caller has told LBC that she hasn't renewed her Labour Party membership because Keir Starmer does not provide any "real opposition" to the PM.

Halley from Burnham told LBC's Eddie Mair that she is a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn who feels stuck with Keir Starmer as Labour leader and thinks the latter is "too polite".

When asked if she was Labour member by Eddie, Halley replied: "I was until recently. I haven't renewed at the moment."

Eddie then asked what had stopped her from renewing her membership, to which Halley responded: "Keir Starmer. I am not at all happy with the way he has been behaving. He is being far too friendly with Boris [Johnson] and doing what Boris [Johnson] says."

The Labour leader has adopted a policy of “constructive opposition” throughout the coronavirus pandemic and has stated his party will abstain on tonight's House of Commons vote on Boris Johnson's new coronavirus measures.

Halley told LBC: "I think they should stop abstaining and start objecting. If they don't like it, then object."

She added: "Abstaining is nothing. Abstaining is just saying 'I don't really know what I'm doing', so that makes [Keir Starmer] a ditherer in my mind."

Halley also criticised Sir Keir's performances at Prime Minister's Questions as Leader of the Opposition.

She told Eddie: "The one time I heard PMQs being done well was when Angela Rayner did it. She had Boris quivering. I've not seen Keir Starmer doing anything like that. He doesn't follow anything up.

"If he asks a question, he doesn't get the answer. Well, he never does. Boris never answers, he just waffles a bit.

"But you should go back and keep doing it until such time as he [is] forced to [answer]."

She added: "He's too polite. I'm sure he's a very nice person, but I want somebody to be in opposition to get us back to something more like a proper country without all this right-wing stuff going on."

"I think we need a real opposition and we haven't got any," she also said.

Comments

Loading...

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Public health expert reacts to Keir Starmer's calls for national lockdown

"PM is using extremely misleading data to trigger lockdowns," says public health expert
Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP: 'Do lockdowns work?'

Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP: 'Do lockdowns work?'

Liverpool Mayor calls for local furlough scheme after tougher lockdown announced

Liverpool Mayor calls for local furlough scheme after tougher lockdown announced
The publican hit out at the 10pm hospitality curfew

Brewdog boss brands 10pm pub curfew 'absolutely bonkers'

Infectious disease expert "concerned" after Prime Minister's daily briefing

Infectious disease expert "concerned" after Prime Minister's daily briefing
The legal expert told LBC that some students should consider taking legal action

Students should consider legal action against universities, lawyer tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Matheson is self-isolating

Labour MP Chris Matheson tests positive for coronavirus

Hospitals are cancelling routine operations

Hospitals cancel routine operations to make way for second wave cases
Breaking News

MPs approve Government's three-tier Covid alert level system for England
Chris Green has quit as a parliamentary private secretary over local lockdown restrictions

Chris Green quits as junior government member over Bolton local lockdown
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a two to three-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer calls for 'two to three-week circuit break' national lockdown
143 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours

UK Covid deaths increase by 143 in biggest daily rise for four months