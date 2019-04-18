Mueller Report WON’T Swing Voters Ahead Of US Election, Says Ex-Presidential Advisor

18 April 2019, 18:11

A long-awaited report into alleged Russian interference in the US 2016 Presidential election will not swing voters away from Donald Trump, an advisor to George W Bush said.

Earlier today the 448-page redacted document put together by Special Counsel Robert Mueller was published.

It found Mr Trump tried to seize control of the Russia investigation and force Mr Mueller's removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president.

The report said that in June 2017, Mr Trump directed White House counsel Don McGahn to call the acting attorney general and say that Mr Mueller must be ousted because he had conflicts of interest.

Dr Pippa Malmgren joined Eddie Mair on Thursday
Dr Pippa Malmgren joined Eddie Mair on Thursday. Picture: PA/LBC

Mr McGahn refused - deciding he would rather resign than trigger what he regarded as a potential Saturday Night Massacre of Watergate firings fame.

For all of that, Mr Mueller said in his report that he could not conclusively determine that Mr Trump had committed criminal obstruction of justice.

Giving her verdict to Eddie Mair, Dr Pippa Malmgren said the fine detail of the report was not likely to swing voters.

She said: “I don’t think this report will swing anybody.

“Everybody has already decided where they stand on this President.

“I don’t think there’s a swing vote here that was in favour of the President but now won’t be or one that goes the other way.

“And this is the big question for the next presidential race.”

