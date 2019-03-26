Nadine Dorries: I Would Fear For My Daughters' Safety If They Became MPs

26 March 2019, 17:53 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 19:27

Nadine Dorries has told LBC she would not encourage her daughters to become MPs because she would be “afraid for their safety”.

The Conservative backbencher opened up about the abuse faced by MPs and how it has intensified over recent year.

She said she had cut down the number of media appearances she was doing because of the abuse that came afterwards.

“It’s not a nice time we are living in at the moment,” the Mid Bedfordshire MP told Eddie Mair.

Nadine Dorries opened up about abuse faced by MPs
Nadine Dorries opened up about abuse faced by MPs. Picture: LBC

“Like all MPs, I get a lot of abuse on social media and on email. It’s always in the back of your mind, you’re always looking over your shoulder.

“I’ve been in politics a long time, I’m a tough old bird and it takes a lot to freak me out but sometimes people do say some pretty unpleasant things.”

Ms Dorries said her fear increased after the Westminster terror attack in 2017.

“When someone shouts my name I actually jump now, where I didn’t use to,” she continued.

“When someone shouts my name, I immediately feel this fear until I’m aware it’s someone who’s not going to harm me.”

She finished: “I would not encourage any of my daughters to become an MP because I would be afraid for their safety.

“That’s where I am now and I wasn’t there when I first became an MP 15 years ago.”

