Parents Of 'Jihadi Jack' Say He Found Out He Lost His Citizenship From A News Crew

19 August 2019, 19:57 | Updated: 19 August 2019, 19:59

During an emotional interview with Eddie Mair, the parents of Jack Letts revealed LBC their son first found out his British citizenship had been revoked from a TV crew.

John Letts, and Sally Lane who were found guilty of funding terrorism after they sent their son £223 while he was in Syria despite concerns he had joined the Islamic State group.

Speaking to Eddie Mair the parents said that their son first heard news he had been stripped of his British citizenship form a TV film crew.

Jack Letts also has Canadian citizenship but is currently detained in a Kurdish prison camp after being captured in Syria in 2017.

John Letts and Sally Lane were speaking to LBC from their home.
John Letts and Sally Lane were speaking to LBC from their home. Picture: LBC

It emerged over the weekend that former Home Secretary Sajid Javid stripped the suspected IS member of his British passport.

Jack's father John said "officially there's an appeal process, but in practice there isn't," he said his son doesn't have access to a lawyer, and his family have not seen him for two and a half years.

Jack is a Canadian citizen and his father said he would hope that Canada have an "enlightened approach."

Earlier this year Jack's parents revealed to Eddie they believed he had been tortured.

The parents said that watching their son's reaction on the news would be "a difficult evening."

Watch the whole moving interview in the video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Maajid Nawaz heard a startling reality about Brexit from Alison

Cancer Patient Tells LBC Hospital Fears Running Out Of Chemo Drugs After No-Deal Brexit

13 hours ago

David Lammy took exception to what this caller told him

David Lammy's Indignant Response When Caller Accuses Him Of Not Doing His Job

4 days ago

Maajid Nawaz didn't hold back in his response to this tweeter

Maajid Nawaz's Stinging Rebuke To White Man Who Tried To Teach Him About Racism

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage was discussing Prince Harry

Nigel Farage Reveals What Was Behind His Prince Harry Comments
Nigel Farage shows LBC's audience his new passport

Nigel Farage Has A New Passport And He Could Not Be Happier

Eddie Mair was speaking to a former Downing Street advisor

Theresa May's Former Adviser Tells LBC "There's Often Not A Grand Plan"

Part of £1.8bn NHS cash boost 'is money already saved up', leaked letter claims