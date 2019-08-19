Parents Of 'Jihadi Jack' Say He Found Out He Lost His Citizenship From A News Crew

During an emotional interview with Eddie Mair, the parents of Jack Letts revealed LBC their son first found out his British citizenship had been revoked from a TV crew.

John Letts, and Sally Lane who were found guilty of funding terrorism after they sent their son £223 while he was in Syria despite concerns he had joined the Islamic State group.

Speaking to Eddie Mair the parents said that their son first heard news he had been stripped of his British citizenship form a TV film crew.

Jack Letts also has Canadian citizenship but is currently detained in a Kurdish prison camp after being captured in Syria in 2017.

John Letts and Sally Lane were speaking to LBC from their home. Picture: LBC

It emerged over the weekend that former Home Secretary Sajid Javid stripped the suspected IS member of his British passport.

Jack's father John said "officially there's an appeal process, but in practice there isn't," he said his son doesn't have access to a lawyer, and his family have not seen him for two and a half years.

Jack is a Canadian citizen and his father said he would hope that Canada have an "enlightened approach."

Earlier this year Jack's parents revealed to Eddie they believed he had been tortured.

The parents said that watching their son's reaction on the news would be "a difficult evening."

Watch the whole moving interview in the video at the top of the page.