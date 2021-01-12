'Public complacency over Covid is putting shop workers at risk'

12 January 2021, 18:56

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The shop workers' union has been "inundated" with calls from retail staff expressing concerns over public complacency around Covid.

Speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair, Paddy Lillis the General Secretary of USDAW set out some of the concerns of his members around coronavirus rules.

Mr Lillis told LBC his members had been calling to express their worries over a lack of social distancing in the work place and some members of the public refusing to wear masks.

He said there has been "a real complacency slipping in over the last couple of weeks."

Read more: Police 'make no apology' for issuing almost 45,000 Covid fines

He said there were hundreds of thousands of shop workers who had worked through the Covid pandemic to "serve the community" and that they were being "put at risk."

"They deserve better," he told Eddie.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference Home Secretary Priti Patel said a minority of the public are "putting the health of the nation at risk" as she backed a tougher police approach to lockdown rules.

Read more: 2.6 million Covid-19 vaccination jabs given in UK as PM warns of 'perilous moment'

Supermarkets have remained open through the pandemic
Supermarkets have remained open through the pandemic. Picture: PA

Watch: London patients queue for Covid vaccine in near-freezing temperatures

The conversation comes after a string of supermarkets pledged to get tougher with customers who refuse to wear face coverings with Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick saying her officers would be prepared to assist shop staff if customers became "obstructive and aggressive" when told they must wear a face covering.

Tesco, Waitrose, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons have all outlined a stricter approach to masks in their stores.


More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

The ICU doctor told LBC the NHS was at breaking point

'London's NHS is at breaking point' ICU doctor tells LBC

Eddie had his head in his hands for much of the call...

Harrowing call sets out the NHS crisis in London through the eyes of one LBC listener
Police have said they will take stricter enforcement measures

Police will 'target' small core of people 'who just will not listen' to Covid rules
LBC's Eddie Mair grilled the Tory MP

'Wales and Scotland acted a month ago, what kept Gavin Williamson?'
SAGE member sets out details of the new Covid strain

SAGE member: 'Difficult decisions have to be made' around closing schools and universities

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters march through Cardiff city centre to a local police station

Missiles thrown at police in Cardiff after 24-year-old dies following arrest
The figures were announced at a Downing Street briefing by Home Secretary Priti Patel

UK Covid death toll soars by 1,243 in second deadliest day ever
Martin Hewitt, Chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said forces make "no apology" for issuing fines

Police 'make no apology' for issuing almost 45,000 Covid fines
Police are cracking down on people who flout covid restrictions

Coronavirus rules: How far can you travel to exercise?Coronavirus rules: How far can you travel to exercise? Can the police fine you?
The education secretary pledged to publish a remote education framework to support schools and colleges giving lessons during lockdown

300,000 additional laptops bought for disadvantaged pupils for home learning
Priti Patel is expected to discuss coronavirus lockdown rules

Watch Live: Priti Patel gives Downing Street press conference on Covid rules