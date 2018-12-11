Tory MPs Fear PM Will “Find Out” If They Submit Letters Of No Confidence

A Conservative MP has told LBC some of his colleagues are worried about submitting a letter of no confidence in Theresa May, in case she finds out.

Crispin Blunt spoke to Eddie Mair after becoming the 26th Tory MP to publicly come out against the Prime Minister.

In total, 48 letters need to be submitted to the Conservative 1922 Committee to trigger a no-confidence vote, but some MPs choose to keep their submissions secret.

Mr Blunt, a former minister, admitted some Conservative backbenchers were worried about the Prime Minister finding out.

Crispin Blunt told LBC some Tory MPs feared Theresa May would find out if they submitted a letter. Picture: PA/LBC

“A number of my colleagues think there will be a list and the leader will be able to see who had decided to seek a vote of confidence - that doesn’t happen,” he said.

“Uniquely, unlike any other political system in the world, we place total trust in one person - the chairman of the 1922 Committee - and I have total trust in Sir Graham Brady.”

Eddie asked: “Just to be clear some of your Conservative colleagues think if they submit a letter, Theresa May will find out about it?”

“Yes,” the MP for Reigate replied.