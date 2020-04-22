"Virtual" Parliament: how does it work and will it be a modernising moment?

22 April 2020, 16:38

By Fiona Jones

After Parliament broke 700 years of tradition to host its first"virtual" PMQs, LBC asked a former minister how it worked and whether it could be a catalyst for modernity.

Up to 120 MPs were able to quiz government ministers through the video conference platform Zoom, while MPs were physically present in the chamber, all separated by two metres with yellow and black tape.

Eddie Mair acknowledged that in Parliament there has always been a fracture between the modern thinkers and traditionalists and asked whether this may be a step towards shedding some older practices.

Former minister Ed Vaizey told Eddie that while the Parliament was "analogue" as opposed to digital, he hoped this could be the start of a long-term integration.

He did think, however, that after the pandemic is over "things will pretty much return to normal."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari spoke to the professor behind a new coronavirus vaccine trial

Coronavirus vaccine human trials: How they work and how to volunteer

10 hours ago

An ICU doctor laid revealed the crisis the NHS is facing

ICU doctor: Nobody would mention the economy if they saw Intensive Care

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari's interview with Baroness Blackwood got very fiery

Nick Ferrari's fiery interview with Tory peer over government's pandemic preparedness

1 day ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Key worker tells Nigel Farage roads and parks are "packed"

Key worker tells Nigel Farage roads and parks are "packed"

Coronavirus: Delta rules out cash lifeline for struggling Virgin Atlantic
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is to address the nation later

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

London Mayor challenged over protection of transport workers after death toll reaches 29

London Mayor challenged over protection of transport workers after death toll reaches 29