Caller was shocked after her husband was arrested for walking their dog

By Seán Hickey

This caller shared her horror after finding out her husband was arrested for walking their dog, with the police calling it "unessential travel".

Eddie Mair was shocked by the story as Lynn told him more. She began the story by telling him that they drove to a local wood to walk their dog as they usually do, until her husband was stopped by the police.

"Two policeman said he wasn't allowed to be there and he was arrested" even though he could see another person's car in the car park for what he could only assume was to walk a dog.

Lynn told Eddie that there's a little park near them but they can't use that to bring their dog on walks as it is a big dog and the park is often jammed with children and they wouldn't be able to walk.

The caller said they couldn't walk their dog in the smaller park as it was always full. Picture: PA

Failing to understand the logic, Lynn revealed that the police said they could walk to the wood on crowded footpaths, "but we couldn't drive there"

She told Eddie that her husband felt threatened by the police, who she claims to have told him that their car wasn't insured to travel illegally.

Lynn told Eddie that the whole situation was resolved when the police noticed that her husband was filming the whole altercation, claiming that he was released from arrest as a result.