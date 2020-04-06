Caller was shocked after her husband was arrested for walking their dog

6 April 2020, 17:22 | Updated: 6 April 2020, 17:46

By Seán Hickey

This caller shared her horror after finding out her husband was arrested for walking their dog, with the police calling it "unessential travel".

Eddie Mair was shocked by the story as Lynn told him more. She began the story by telling him that they drove to a local wood to walk their dog as they usually do, until her husband was stopped by the police.

"Two policeman said he wasn't allowed to be there and he was arrested" even though he could see another person's car in the car park for what he could only assume was to walk a dog.

Lynn told Eddie that there's a little park near them but they can't use that to bring their dog on walks as it is a big dog and the park is often jammed with children and they wouldn't be able to walk.

The caller said they couldn't walk their dog in the smaller park as it was always full
The caller said they couldn't walk their dog in the smaller park as it was always full. Picture: PA

Failing to understand the logic, Lynn revealed that the police said they could walk to the wood on crowded footpaths, "but we couldn't drive there"

She told Eddie that her husband felt threatened by the police, who she claims to have told him that their car wasn't insured to travel illegally.

Lynn told Eddie that the whole situation was resolved when the police noticed that her husband was filming the whole altercation, claiming that he was released from arrest as a result.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari heard from a WWII survivor who said the coronavirus lockdown is tougher than the Blitz

"Living through coronavirus lockdown is tougher than the Blitz": WWII survivor

10 hours ago

Nick Ferrari was joined by Jeremy Hunt to answer listeners' questions

Caller tackles Jeremy Hunt over why UK didn't prepare for coronavirus

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari had this tough message for Boris Johnson

Nick Ferrari's message to the Prime Minister: Start answering our questions... now

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: Will 'coronabonds' help Europe's economic recovery?
Coronavirus: Ten London transport workers have died, London Mayor told LBC

Coronavirus: Ten London transport workers have died, London Mayor told LBC
Harriet Harman: "Brits without gardens should get priority use of parks"

Harriet Harman: "Brits without gardens should get priority use of parks"
Caller buckles after accusing James O'Brien of justifying breaking lockdown rules

Caller buckles after accusing James O'Brien of justifying breaking lockdown rules