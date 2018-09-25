Barry Gardiner Pressed After Keir Starmer Doesn't Rule Out Remain Vote

Barry Gardiner told Eddie Mair that Sir Keir Starmer not ruling out a vote for Remain in any second referendum was "absolutely correct".

Speaking to Eddie Mair, the Shadow Secretary for International Trade said that the way in which Sir Keir Starmer has dealt with Brexit has been "very lawyerly, very detailed, very thorough and very methodical."

But Eddie pressed him over the suggestion by Sir Starmer that a second referendum could include a vote for Remain, as it is believed Jeremy Corbyn had not been consulted on it.

"We have established that the bit of his speech where he got the wild applause and a standing ovation when he said remain would be an option, that bit of the speech he didn't clear with Jeremy Corbyn," he said.

"Don't you think that's a bit odd?"

Mr Gardiner replied: "What Keir has set out, where the party is is absolutely correct."

Keir Starmer speaking at the Labour conference in Liverpool. Picture: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has since backed Sir Starmer's remarks, saying: "those are the words of a motion that is supported by the national executive and the shadow cabinet and that is what's being voted on in conference".

In his speech, Keir said that Labour wouldn't rule out an option for remain in a second referendum.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari from the Labour party conference, the Shadow Brexit Secretary said that he would vote to stay in the European Union if he had the opportunity.