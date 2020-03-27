Coronavirus: Heartbreaking call branded essential for people ignoring lockdown rules

27 March 2020, 18:33

By Fiona Jones

This call is so shocking and heartbreaking listeners brand this essential listening for those people refusing to follow lockdown rules.

Maureen's son Spencer contracted coronavirus and after seven days he seemed to get better. Tragically, he suddenly collapsed on the way to the bathroom and died within 10 minutes.

His wife, who is considered high-risk, tried to give him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and once the paramedics arrived they tried for over an hour to revive him.

Not only has Maureen lost her son in such an abrupt way, she is self-isolating - she cannot even give her daughter-in-law or 18-year-old granddaughter a hug when they all need it most.

Maureen hadn't seen her son in over two weeks before he died and is still unable to visit his body during the pandemic.

She told Eddie all about her son Spencer who was a 57 year old London cab driver who thought the world of his wife and daughter. He was a lifelong Spurs supporter.

Eddie assured Maureen that we are all mourning with her during this truly difficult time.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

The deserted streets of New Delhi after a total lockdown was announced

Britons stranded in India forced to sleep on the streets after coronavirus lockdown

2 days ago

James O'Brien had a very emotional call with Theo Usherwood

Theo Usherwood's powerful coronavirus message from hospital: Please stay at home

4 days ago

James O'Brien convinced one key worker to obey social distancing guidelines

Key worker gets the message about social distancing after speaking to James O'Brien

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Stay Home Save Lives: Sports stars and NHS unite for social media campaign in coronavirus fight
Michael Gove is set to step in for the daily press conference

Watch LIVE: Michael Gove gives daily coronavirus press conference
The prime minister and the health secretary have both tested positive for Covid-19

Who might Boris Johnson have come into contact with while infected? And who will take over if he cannot lead?

F1 teams in UK launch Project Pitlane to help in coronavirus fight