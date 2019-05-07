Eddie Mair Grills Chuka Umunna As He Defends Change UK's Poll Ratings

Change UK spokesman Chuka Umunna was on the receiving end of an Eddie Mair grilling after being forced to defend the anti-Brexit party’s poll ratings.

The ex-Labour MP was also quizzed over the naming of the party after their former Twitter handle was hijacked by pro-Brexit pranksters.

Today, the government confirmed the UK will have to take part in the EU elections on May 23rd after conceding there was not enough time left to pass a Brexit deal.

Latest YouGov polling has Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party ahead of the pack on 30%, with Labour on 21% and the Conservatives on 13%.

Eddie Mair grilled Chuka Umunna on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

The Lib Dems are on 10%, while Change UK remains on 9% along with the Green Party, according to the latest voting intentions.

With just over two weeks until the EU elections take place, Mr Umunna was grilled over the impact Change UK had made on the British public.

Our website's updated to https://t.co/iYJkXKCIan & Twitter to @ForChange_Now! Sadly our former handle has been hijacked by someone making mischief. Our message is clear - politics is broken, we need to change it. We are arguing for a #PeoplesVote & for #Remain in these elections. — Change UK - The Independent Group (@ForChange_Now) May 7, 2019

And after trying to get his head around the latest name change on social media, Eddie asked him: “Do you ever wonder why you’re not roaring ahead of the Brexit Party?”

Watch the interview above.