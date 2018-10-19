When Eddie Mair Asked Nick Clegg Whether He’d Leave Brexit Britain

19 October 2018, 18:16 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 18:25

Sir Nick Clegg is off to the US next year as part of his new job at Facebook… but here’s what he said on Wednesday when asked if he was going to leave Brexit Britain.

- Facebook hires Nick Clegg as head of global affairs and communications

The former deputy PM will act as head of the social media giant’s global affairs and communications team.

He starts work on Monday and will move permanently to California next year.

On Wednesday, Sir Nick joined Eddie Mair for an LBC phone-in.

During which, Eddie asked the ex-Lib Dem leader whether he was considering a move from Brexit Britain.

Watch above to find out what he said then...

