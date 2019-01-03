Eddie Mair Speaks To iPhone's Siri Instead Of Chris Grayling

Eddie Mair had one burning question for Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, but he never got a response… so he turned to Siri instead.

Last week it was revealed that the UK had allocated more than £100m to ease expected congestion at Dover in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Some of that money is being spent on the port of Ramsgate in Kent where a company called Seaborne Freight was awarded a contract worth about £14m.

It’s tasked with running ferries between the seaside town and Ostend in Belgium if there's no deal, but the company doesn’t own any ships.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has since defended the decision, saying “I don’t see any problem with supporting a new British business”.

Eddie Mair spoke to Siri instead of Chris Grayling. Picture: PA/LBC

A spokesman for The Department for Transport added: “We carefully vetted the company’s commercial, technical and financial position in detail before making the award.”

Last year, Mr Grayling refused to take personal responsibility for the chaos on the railways when a new timetable was introduced.

He said it was “tough for any politician to overrule the advice of the professionals”.

So, Eddie wanted to know whether he would take responsibility for the decision to award the contract to Seaborne Freight.

But when he didn't get an answer back from the Department for Transport, he turned to Siri instead.

Watch above…