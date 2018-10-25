Ex-British Commander Says Allowing Women Into The SAS Is A “Mistake”

25 October 2018, 17:36 | Updated: 25 October 2018, 17:46

A former British commander has warned against a decision to allow women to join the SAS, describing it as a “mistake”.

Colonel Richard Kemp said the move was “based entirely on gender equality” and could end up costing lives.

On Thursday the Defence Secretary announced women would be able to apply for any British military role.

It means for the first time women will be able to serve in infantry roles including the special forces like the SAS.

However, Colonel Kemp, former Commander of the British Forces in Afghanistan, denounced the announcement.

“I think this decision is a mistake, I don’t believe it is the right move to make," he told Eddie Mair.

“I think it’s based entirely on gender equality which is desirable everywhere else, but I think if you subordinate operational combat effectiveness to gender equality then that can end up costing lives.

“Nobody has ever advanced any operational effectiveness reason why this makes sense.”

