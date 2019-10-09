John Bercow Is "Conspiring" With EU, Tory MP Tells Eddie Mair

Watch as Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP Kawczynski over his accusation that John Bercow was "conspiring" with the EU in his talks with the European Parliament head today.

Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski said: "Now we've seen Mr Sassoli actively negotiating with the Speaker of the House of the Commons behind the back of the government. Now that is just breaking all normal diplomatic protocols."

The MP was referring to David Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament.

Kawczynski continued: "They will use whatever lever, whatever black arts at their disposal to prevent from the United Kingdom from leaving the European Union and that is simply not acceptable.

LBC presenter Eddie Mair asked: "Are you more annoyed at Mr Sassoli or John Bercow?"

"We know what Mr Bercow's form is," said Kawczynski, "we've got a lot of experience with him. What we're not used to is foreign officials and representatives actively negotiating and conspiring behind the backs of our-"

"Conspiring?" Eddie interrupted.

Boris Johnson and David Sassoli also had a meeting in 10 Downing Street this week. Picture: PA

Kawczynski said he didn't know what the two were talking about in their meeting and Eddie emphasised that no one did.

Eddie asked: "You're sure it's a conspiracy?"

"Well why would they want to talk to the Speaker of the House of Commons?" Kawczynski said.

Eddie asked why wouldn't they, to which Kawczynski replied: "Well he doesn't represent the British people."

"He represents the House of Commons," said Eddie.

Kawczynski said that he doesn't represent the British people because he hasn't been elected; Eddie makes the point that neither has Boris Johnson.

Kawczynski said Boris Johnson was the democratically elected Conservative leader.

Eddie said that if John Bercow "wants to have discussions, not least after your Prime Minister shut Parliament down, what's wrong with that?"

John Bercow spoke with the European Parliament head today. Picture: PA

"I don't think it's right or appropriate for the European Union to negotiating with anybody apart from the official British representatives, representing the British government."

Eddie asked where Kawczynski's evidence was that Bercow and Sassoli were negotiating, and Kawczynski withdrew his accusation of conspiracy after Eddie pressed him.

Kawczynski said: "It is disconcerting to think European Union officials are negotiating with the Speaker and many of us do believe he has not been a fair referee."

Eddie asked again where his evidence was for negotiations, then once Kawczynski clarified they had discussions, Eddie pointed out that himself and the caller were having discussions but not negotiations.

Kawczynski said he had just been listening to David Sassoli in the European Parliament "where he said he had been meeting with the Speaker in order to ensure that before we leave the European Union there is some general election referendum. Is that not a prelude to some sort of discussions?"

"Well you're talking about a prelude to discussions when you were talking a few moments ago several times it was a negotiation," said Eddie.

