Labour MP Refuses To Say Whether Corbyn Would Be Good For Britain

A Labour MP repeatedly refused to say whether a Jeremy Corbyn-led government would be good news for Britain.

Luciana Berger dodged the question multiple times after being pressed by Eddie Mair.

It’s as she told the LBC presenter there “isn’t an appetite for a general election” despite the Labour leader pushing for one.

On Thursday, Mr Corbyn demanded Theresa May call a snap vote to break the Brexit deadlock.

But, Ms Berger said a so-called People’s Vote was the way forward instead.

Luciana Berger wouldn't say whether a Corbyn-led government would be good for Britain. Picture: PA/LBC

“Would a Jeremy Corbyn government be brilliant news for Britain?” Eddie repeatedly asked the MP for Liverpool Wavertree.

And when she didn’t answer, the LBC presenter added: “You can’t bring yourself to say it”.

“A Labour government would be better than a Conservative government, yes,” Ms Berger eventually replied.

Eddie asked again: “Even a Corbyn-led government?”

The Labour MP finished: “I want a Labour government.”

