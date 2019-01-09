Lord Heseltine Says PM Should Resign Immediately If She Loses Brexit Vote

9 January 2019, 18:46 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 19:23

Theresa May should step down immediately if her Brexit deal is voted down by MPs next week, former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine has told LBC.

The Tory grandee said it would be the "most sensible way forward".

MPs have resumed debating the Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement ahead of Tuesday's crunch vote.

The original vote was pulled at the end of last year after Mrs May admitted she did not have enough support in the Commons.

Now, she has warned the UK will be in "uncharted territory" if, as widely expected, it is rejected.

Lord Heseltine Says PM Should Resign If She Loses Brexit Vote
Picture: LBC/PA

In 2017, Lord Heseltine was sacked as a government advisor after rebelling over Brexit.

He is now campaigning for a so-called People's Vote - or second referendum.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, he said it would be "sensible" for the PM to resign immediately if she loses next week.

He added: "I think it is very possible, despite the vote of confidence she won, there will be a coming together of people who will say ‘look we can’t go on like this’."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio

Caller Accuses Mogg Of "Breathtaking Arrogance" After He Dismisses No-Deal Concerns

2 days ago

James O'Brien with his head in his hands

The No-Deal Brexit Caller That Left James O'Brien With His Head In His Hands

5 days ago

James O'Brien's face when a caller accused him of "bamboozling" him

Brexiteer Tells James O'Brien No-Deal Brexit Will Be Good... Even If It's A Disaster

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile