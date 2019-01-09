Lord Heseltine Says PM Should Resign Immediately If She Loses Brexit Vote

Theresa May should step down immediately if her Brexit deal is voted down by MPs next week, former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine has told LBC.

The Tory grandee said it would be the "most sensible way forward".

MPs have resumed debating the Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement ahead of Tuesday's crunch vote.

The original vote was pulled at the end of last year after Mrs May admitted she did not have enough support in the Commons.

Now, she has warned the UK will be in "uncharted territory" if, as widely expected, it is rejected.

Picture: LBC/PA

In 2017, Lord Heseltine was sacked as a government advisor after rebelling over Brexit.

He is now campaigning for a so-called People's Vote - or second referendum.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, he said it would be "sensible" for the PM to resign immediately if she loses next week.

He added: "I think it is very possible, despite the vote of confidence she won, there will be a coming together of people who will say ‘look we can’t go on like this’."