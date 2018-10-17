Nick Clegg Describes Brexit As A “Curiously Un-British Thing To Do”

Sir Nick Clegg has defended his position on staying in the EU, describing Brexit as a “curiously un-British thing to do”.

The former Deputy Prime Minister and campaigner for a so-called People’s Vote took calls on LBC on Wednesday.

He told Eddie Mair the British people should be given the chance to "sign off" on any final Brexit deal because they'd been promised "the moon on a stick" during the 2016 campaign.

Sir Nick also insisted EU negotiators hadn't been "unreasonable" in pushing hard for a solution to the Irish border question.

But, asked about his pro-EU stance, the former Lib Dem leader offered a passionate defence.

"I find Brexit a curiously un-British thing to do because it is relinquishing leadership in our own neck of the woods," he said.

You can watch the full 30-minute phone-in below: