Brexiteer Phones 4U Founder Tears Into Theresa May’s Chequers Plan

The founder of Phones 4U has delivered a scathing take on Theresa May’s plan for leaving the EU, insisting it’s not a “proper Brexit”.

The now infamous Chequers proposal saw Cabinet resignations from David Davis and Boris Johnson when it was unveiled in July.

A number of Tory eurosceptics, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, say they will not support it if it's put to MPs later this year.

Mrs May, however, has warned MPs it's the Chequers deal or no deal.

Businessman John Caudwell, a Brexit supporter who founded the company Phones 4U, believes it’s the wrong deal for Britain.

John Caudwell slams Theresa May's proposal for leaving the EU. Picture: LBC

He believes the Prime Minister ought to have been “a lot stronger” at the start of the negotiations - and walked away if the EU “did not play ball”.

Speaking to Eddie Mair on Wednesday, he said: “Theres negotiations have not gone well to say the least.

“If we ended up with a Chequers deal being rationalised by the Europeans I would not support that.

“I wouldn’t want a Brexit that’s the Chequers deal, I just don’t want that - it’s not what I voted for.

“I voted for a proper Brexit, a clean Brexit that gives us control of our destiny, yes a little bit of short-term pain but for the long-term good.

“This won’t be the long-term good if we do a hashed up deal.”