Eddie Mair Grills Police Chief As Protesters Continue To Block Busy London Roads

Eddie Mair grilled this police commander as he asked whether the Met was prepared to arrest every protester on Waterloo Bridge in order to get it open.

The busy London crossing has been closed for three days after it was taken over by Extinction Rebellion demonstrators on Monday.

They’re demanding the government takes action on climate change and have threatened to cause disruption for weeks.

Protesters also targeted the DLR at Canary Wharf and glued themselves to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s garden fence.

As arrests topped 300, Eddie wanted to find out why Waterloo Bridge still wasn’t open.

Eddie Mair asked the Met Police whether they were prepared to arrest everyone on Waterloo Bridge. Picture: PA/LBC

“We’re still working on that,” Commander Jane Connors replied.

“We’ve put the legislation in place, we are consistently making continued arrests in order to achieve that.”

Eddie asked: “Are you going to arrest everyone on the bridge?”

The commander replied: “We’ve got the legislation and that’s what we’ve been doing, we’ve made over 300 arrests.

“We’re very aware of the impact this has on Londoners and others trying to go around their business and we are constantly making arrests.”