What will gyms look like post-lockdown?

By Fiona Jones

What will gyms look like post-lockdown? David Lloyd Leisure chief explains.

Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced that gyms and indoor pools are permitted to reopen from 25 July.

Mr Dowden listed a series of other relaxations, including outdoor performances to be permitted from this weekend.

David Lloyd Leisure chief Russell Barnes welcomed the move and told LBC the gyms are ready to open tomorrow.

"We've been working tirelessly through the lockdown period to ensure that we are ready to reopen in a very safe and clean way," Mr Barnes said, with measures including social distancing and thorough cleaning regimes.

Eddie asked how different the experience will be.

Mr Barnes listed the measures; thorough cleaning regimes, minimising numbers in studios to ensure social distancing, they have adapted facilities to create two gym spaces as all equipment is a minimum of two metres apart.

Some of the David Lloyd leisure centres will also take temperature checks.

Eddie challenged him on how safe gyms can really be when food and drink outlets have already been forced to close due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

"In the hospitality sector we've heard the phrase one metre plus being applied but we will not have any area in our facility that is one metre plus, all of it will be a minimum of two metres.

"Our air-handling units in our facilities are capable of up to 60 metres of air turnover per person so it is not the same as an office environment or indeed you may experience in some pubs and restaurants."