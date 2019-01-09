Will Peter Bone MP Bet On Brexit Happening On March 29th 2019?

How confident is Peter Bone that Brexit will go ahead as planned in March? Eddie Mair asked him to bet his most valued possession on it.

The prominent Eurosceptic Tory MP was live on LBC after Theresa May suffered her second Brexit defeat in less than 24 hours.

The government will now have to announce new plans within three days if the Prime Minister’s deal is rejected by MPs next week.

Eddie Mair asked Peter Bone whether he'd bet on Brexit day happening. Picture: LBC

The UK is currently scheduled to leave the EU on March 29th 2019 - whether there is a deal in place or not.

Eddie wanted to gauge how confident one of Parliament's most prominent Brexiteers was it would happen.

“What’s the most important thing in your life?” Eddie asked Mr Bone.

“I’m not going to go into my love life,” the Tory MP replied.

Eddie responded: “No, what I want to ask is would you bet that thing, whatever it is, would you bet it that Brexit will definitely happen on March 29th?”

