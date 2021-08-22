Live

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

22 August 2021, 08:58 | Updated: 22 August 2021, 09:56

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Seven people have died at Kabul airport as the evacuation effort becomes more chaotic. Former Afghanistan Ambassador Sir Nicholas Kay speaks to Tom Swarbrick about how the UK should respond.

Former Deputy General Secretary of the United Nations Lord Mark Malloch Brown also speaks to LBC to assess the situation on the ground.

Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey joins Tom to react to the Government's response to the ongoing crisis and what can be done better going forward.

Greta Thunberg launched a scathing attack on the Government this week, criticising the UK's claim to be a 'world leader' on climate change. Extinction Rebellion co-founder Clare Farrell explains how the UK can better fight climate change.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch it on Global Player.

