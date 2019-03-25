Andrew Pierce: Only Cabinet Pressure Can Get Rid Of Theresa May

25 March 2019, 11:51

Andrew Pierce warns Cabinet Ministers against giving Theresa May an undignified exit from Number 10, because the public has acquired a "grudging respect and admiration" for her handling of Brexit negotiations.

The consultant editor at the Daily Mail and LBC presenter told Tom Swarbrick that the only way to get rid of Theresa May as Prime Minister was for Cabinet Ministers to put pressure on her to resign.

"The Cabinet hasn't been united on very much for a long time, but on the fact that she has to go, I think there is pretty much unanimity," Andrew said.

He added: "There is no procedure to get rid of her, they've used up their one chance - once a year there can be a motion of no confidence - so the only way they can get rid of her is if the Cabinet gangs up on her and say she's got to go."

Prime Minister Theresa May
Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: Getty

Andrew also warned ministers to not give Mrs May an undignified exit from number 10, as the Prime Minister has gained admiration for her stamina throughout the negotiations.

"They've got to give her a dignified exit," he said.

"A lot of the public have acquired a grudging respect and admiration for her in the way she's tenaciously stuck at it and done an impossible job."

