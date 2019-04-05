I Bent The Pipes In Parliament To Stop Brexit, Uri Geller Tells LBC

Uri Geller told LBC he used his psychic powers to bend the pipes in the House of Commons in order to make a leak and disrupt the Brexit process.

The psychic, famous for bending spoons, said a pipe burst in his coffee shop in Tel Aviv yesterday and that gave him the idea to do the same in Parliament.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, he said: "I got the idea, I'm going to burst or bend a pipe in the parliament. Because I prepared a letter to the Telegraph. I sent the letter, I concentrated and the pipe burst.

"I love the people of the UK, I'm passionate about the country and I care about the young people. I'm against what's happening."

Uri Geller claims he caused the leak that closed down the House of Commons. Picture: Twitter, Neil O'Brien / PA

Tom asked him if he would be willing to pay the repair bill, seeing he claims to be responsible for the damage, but Mr Geller insisted: "That would mean that the British government is accepting that I have genuine psychic powers. They won't do that."

Explaining why he's taking this action to stop Brexit, Mr Geller said: "I can't sack them, but I can soak them."

It was a fascinating interview - and got even more interesting when one of the contractors who worked on the pipes in parliament called in to test Mr Geller.

Watch the full interview at the top of the page.