Body Modification: LBC Meets The UK’s Most Tattooed Man

22 March 2019, 12:50

The conviction of a tattoo artist who removed ears and nipples of willing clients has been branded “ridiculous” by one of his customers.

Bart Teii, who is also the UK’s most tattooed man, told LBC “we are being blocked of our human rights”.

Brendan McCarthy, 50, was jailed for three years and four months for performing body modification as he was only registered as a tattooist and cosmetic piercer.

Passing sentence at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Judge Amjad Nawaz said: “He had no qualifications to carry out surgical procedures or to deal with any adverse consequences which could have arisen”.

Bart Teii is the UK's most tattooed man
Bart Teii is the UK's most tattooed man. Picture: LBC

Earlier, the Court of Appeal said his customers' written consent to the procedures did not amount to a defence.

McCarthy performed a "trans-dermal implant" on Mr Teii.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick on Friday morning, he said: “Up until 100 years ago, gays and lesbians were deemed freaks just as we are in today’s society.

“Only more recently, 20 years ago, transgender people, transgenders had to transition on the black market, which was illegal.

“We are being blocked of our human rights from doing these transformations and we totally know Brendan didn’t have no qualifications but plastic surgeons don’t agree with what we’re doing.

“We are not going to go away.”

