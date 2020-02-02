Caller accuses China of suppressing information about coronavirus

The caller, originally from Hong Kong, thinks the Chinese government is keeping the true extent of the coronavirus a secret.

The caller believes the UK is "very behind in awareness" of coronavirus.

She has friends and family still living in Hong Kong.

The caller said: "I had heard of this virus way before Christmas, back in November, but the news has been suppressed in China itself.

"They even arrested the eight doctors who disclosed the news of the virus.

"They suppressed it."

Caller accuses the Chinese government of suppressing information about coronavirus. Picture: PA

She said the suppressed it because they were already about the protests and trade.

The numbers, she argued, are far lower than what the Chinese government are saying.

She added: "There are a lot more people affected in Asia already."