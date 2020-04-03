Care home resident's heartwarming appeal for his carers to get PPE

By Fiona Jones

This is the heartwarming moment a care home resident used LBC's airwaves to appeal for his carers to be given protective equipment.

The caller Edward, a care home resident, told Tom he is distressed on behalf of his carers who don't have the correct protective equipment.

"I keep asking because I care for those people that look after me," Edward said, "they wash me, they make me comfortable, and the wages...I keep asking have you got your protective equipment yet and they say no."

The carers are mothers, fathers and grandparents, and his concern was for the way they're being treated.

Edward asked to put out an appeal: "To owners of care homes, to the local authorities, please look after these people."

Tom said this appeal must be heard and, hopefully, has been after Matt Hancock's announcement in Thursday's press conference that 45 million pieces of protective equipment will be delivered to NHS staff.

"The fact that they haven't [got PPE] and it's already April 2 and we've known about this for months is not good."