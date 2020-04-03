Care home resident's heartwarming appeal for his carers to get PPE

3 April 2020, 11:28 | Updated: 3 April 2020, 11:29

By Fiona Jones

This is the heartwarming moment a care home resident used LBC's airwaves to appeal for his carers to be given protective equipment.

The caller Edward, a care home resident, told Tom he is distressed on behalf of his carers who don't have the correct protective equipment.

"I keep asking because I care for those people that look after me," Edward said, "they wash me, they make me comfortable, and the wages...I keep asking have you got your protective equipment yet and they say no."

The carers are mothers, fathers and grandparents, and his concern was for the way they're being treated.

Edward asked to put out an appeal: "To owners of care homes, to the local authorities, please look after these people."

Tom said this appeal must be heard and, hopefully, has been after Matt Hancock's announcement in Thursday's press conference that 45 million pieces of protective equipment will be delivered to NHS staff.

"The fact that they haven't [got PPE] and it's already April 2 and we've known about this for months is not good."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari was joined by Jeremy Hunt to answer listeners' questions

Caller tackles Jeremy Hunt over why UK didn't prepare for coronavirus

1 hour ago

Nick Ferrari had this tough message for Boris Johnson

Nick Ferrari's message to the Prime Minister: Start answering our questions... now

1 day ago

James O'Brien explained the symptoms of coronavirus that he has had

James O'Brien: Why I think I've got coronavirus

1 day ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: Chinese billionaire donates medical supplies to NHS
Lord Blunkett was critical of Derbyshire police

Former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett criticises heavy-handed police
The UK death toll for coronavirus is slowly rising

UK Coronavirus deaths: How many have died so far?

Andros Townsend: Crystal Palace winger unhappy with treatment of footballers