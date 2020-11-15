Compulsory Covid vaccine would have 'marginal impact' on uptake, argues health expert

15 November 2020, 13:43

By Seán Hickey

This Global Health expert stressed that people who aren't in the at-risk categories for coronavirus will 'need to be persuaded' to take a vaccine.

Professor David Salisbury spoke to Tom Swarbrick after news of coronavirus vaccines coming into circulation at the end of this year was unveiled this week.

The former director of immunisation at the Department of Health, and associate fellow of Chatham House’s Global Health Programme admitted that "certainly in this instance of Covid vaccination," he would not be arguing at all for making the Covid-19 vaccine compulsory.

The Chair of the WHO Global Commission for Certification of Polio Eradication went on to explain in this wave, there is simply not enough vaccine available to make it compulsory.

He argued that priority is to have enough vaccine to make sure people that want to be vaccinated can be.

He argued that reports should not get bogged down on statistics and projected required take-ups of the jab, telling Tom that "grabbing a number isn't going to give us an answer, it's doing it."

On the question of making the vaccine compulsory, Tom wondered if there is "an argument to say for those who are most at risk, we are requiring you to take the vaccine in order to come out of lockdown."

Professor Salisbury pointed out that "we have uptake of seasonal flu vaccine of up to 75%," from at-risk groups, and argued that he "would be surprised if we made much of a marginal impact on that existing...intake," if the vaccine was made compulsory.

On the other hand, Professor Salisbury noted it is low-risk communities where the uptake will be least impressive.

He added that Government will have a massive task "to persuade people to want to be vaccinated for their own benefit and for the benefit of others."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

A person holding up a bottle of Ketamine.

Police warning after 'toxic' drug kills one and leaves teenager critically ill
Donald Trump said Joe Biden won the US election because it was "rigged"

Donald Trump tweets Joe Biden won US election because it was 'rigged'
Environment Secretary George Eustice spoke to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

Cabinet minister rubbishes claims Boris Johnson is ‘indecisive’
Lewis Hamilton has won the Turkish Grand Prix to clinch his seventh Formula One title

Lewis Hamilton wins Turkish Grand Prix to clinch seventh Formula One title
David Davis told LBC the UK was ill-prepared for any pandemic

David Davis: UK guilty of 'really low calibre of pandemic planning'
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney answers journalists questions.

Ireland: UK-EU trade deal 'won't be ratified' if Brexit bill remains unchanged
Des O'Connor has died at the age of 88

TV star Des O'Connor dies, aged 88

Trump supporters clashed with rivals on the streets of Washington D.C.

One stabbed and 20 arrested during Trump supporters march

Natasha Devon's fiery row with caller following Cummings' resignation

Natasha Devon's fiery row with caller following Cummings' resignation
Social media companies must be held accountable for Covid disinformation, argues expert

Social media companies must be held accountable for Covid disinformation, argues expert

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

2 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

2 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile