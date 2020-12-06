Environment Sec. confirms food price rise in event of no-deal Brexit

6 December 2020, 11:47 | Updated: 6 December 2020, 11:49

By Seán Hickey

The Environment Secretary has confirmed that the price of food imported from the EU will rise by nearly 2% in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"Do you accept that food prices will rise in the event of no deal?" Tom Swarbrick asked George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment and Rural Affairs.

"The impact of tariffs on consumer food prices is actually quite modest, probably less than 2%," according to Mr Eustice. He reassured Tom by adding that "food prices tend to go up or down by around 7% in any given year."

Tom sought clarification of the Environment Secretary's comments, asking whether he is suggesting that a no-deal Brexit would increase food prices by 2%.

Mr Eustice confirmed that the actual figure is "around 1.8%."

Read More: Minister tells LBC Brexit negotiations 'could be extended beyond Wednesday cutoff'

He added that food produce grown in the UK "wouldn't be affected whether or not there is a trade agreement," and really EU food imports make up a small amount of the average Briton's shopping basket.

"Pork's only about 1% of household spending on food," he noted.

