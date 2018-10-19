Forget Kleenex Mansize Tissues, Mothercare Is Sexist, Caller Says

19 October 2018, 16:21 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 16:25

After Kleenex announced it was scrapping its “Mansize” branding over sexism complaints, this LBC listener demanded Mothercare change its name.

It was a call that left Tom Swarbrick in absolute hysterics.

Kleenex say it’s rebranding its bigger tissues to “Extra Large” after pressure from customers.

The company has been selling its Kleenex For Men range since 1956.

Mary, however, took issue with the newborn retailer Mothercare - because it doesn’t include fathers in its name.

“It should be 'Mum And Dad Care', not 'Mothercare',” she said.

“If you want to go further I suppose some people might ring in and say it should be called ‘Mum Care, Dad Care, Grandparent Care, Foster Care, Adoptive Parents Care etc’.”

