Furious caller brands quarantining after visiting Spain as "nonsense"

By Fiona Jones

This furious caller branded the rule for a 14 day quarantine on return from Spain as "nonsense" because most parts of the country are "far far far safer" than the UK.

The Government has reintroduced a 14 day quarantine for Brits returning from Spain, which the caller John branded as "nonsense."

He called ministers to answer whether he would have to self-isolate for 14 days if he drove to Leicester or Blackburn which are areas currently in local lockdown.

"I'm going to a place in Spain where there's been one case in the last 12 days...that figure for 35 [cases per 100,000] in Spain is vastly skewed towards Barcelona and Madrid.

"I would like to ask the ministers a further question: if I come back and decide to get a test...and it's negative, why should I have to self-isolate?"

LBC's Tom Swarbrick answered that it depends on the cycle of Covid-19 contraction and when each person becomes infectious.

The caller negated this, "I'm led to believe it's nothing to do with your symptoms, the tests are now accurate enough to pick out the virus, any presence of the virus within your body, even if you're asymptomatic."

"The whole point of this quarantine is that they feel you're going to a riskier place by leaving the country, which is absolute nonsense.

"With the exception of three or four cities in the whole of Europe, I would postulate that everywhere in Europe....is far far far safer than most places in the UK," said John.

John continued: "If you follow the Government's guidelines and logic they should lock down the entire UK because there are many places in the UK that have far worse cases and spikes...than the vast majority of cities in Spain, excluding Barcelona and Madrid."