Tom Swarbrick: Has Your Opinion Of Donald Trump Changed?

Kim Jong Un has promised to stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles in what many are calling a victory for the US President, who is due to meet the North Korean leader later this year.

North Korea is to shut down a nuclear test site to "prove the vow to suspend nuclear test" after declaring it will stop testing nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Kim Jong Un told his Central Committee: "As the weaponisation of nuclear weapons has been verified, it is not necessary for us to conduct any more nuclear tests or test launches of mid- and long-range missiles."

"The northern nuclear test site has completed its mission."

Tom Swarbrick asks if opinion of Donald Trump has changed as Kim Jong Un halts nuclear testing. Picture: PA Images / LBC

"There is actually some progress being made" said Tom Swarbrick, who called Trump's method of diplomacy "unique".

"Calling him the Rocket Man, and all the rest of it on Twitter, seems to have not worked but certainly affected some kind of change" he said.

"Who'd have thought Donald Trump would be at the forefront of pursuing world peace?"