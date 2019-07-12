Witness Describes "Horrified Kids" Watched Their Dad Get Arrested Over Parked Car In 'Brutal' Video

12 July 2019, 08:06

A passerby who witnessed police officers 'brutally' arrest a man for not moving his car described seeing the man's "horrified" children watching on.

A caller who witnessed a man get arrested for refusing to move his car off a single yellow line, said the man had two children - one of them disabled - sat in the back of the car.

"They were horrified," said Suna, "I don't think they'll forget this."

Suna told Tom Swarbrick incidents like this reduce trust and bring shame to the police force.

"You can't treat people like that," he said.

"It's why people are scared of police officers.

"Not all police officers are bad people, but a few officers bring shame to the whole force."

Met Police officers were accused of brutality after footage emerged of an arrest of a man who had parked on a single yellow line.

Social media users claimed that the man had refused to move his car, telling police that he has a blue badge and therefore allowed to park there.

But after further refusing to move his car, the officers tried to arrest the man.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday 9th July on Abbott Road in Tower Hamlets, resulted in the man being taken to hospital. He has since been discharged and is now in custody.

